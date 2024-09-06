INTRODUCING THE WATCHLIST: THE MOST INFLUENTIAL BRAND-SIDE EXPERIENTIAL MARKETERS OF THE YEAR

This fall, Event Marketer’s editors will unveil the first-ever Watchlist, an elite group of brand-side marketers taking the experiential marketing discipline to the next level. This editorial program is open to brand-side marketers (clients) only and is free (no charge to nominate).

WILL THE PERSON I NOMINATE KNOW I NOMINATED THEM? If the person makes the list we will let them know who nominated them. (If they don’t make the list we won’t tell them they were nominated at all.)

CAN I NOMINATE MYSELF? Yes, and many do! Sometimes the best person to show off somebody’s accomplishments... is that person.

CAN I NOMINATE A PERSON IN MULTIPLE CATEGORIES OR MULTIPLE PEOPLE? Of course! We want the Watchlist to be a big deal so we’ve made it free to enter lots of deserving brand marketers. You can nominate one person in multiple categories or multiple people in different categories.

WHAT INFORMATION DO I NEED TO NOMINATE SOMEONE? Our nomination page will ask for the person’s name and ask why you are nominating them, what they do and where, any achievements they have accomplished for their brand, any industry trends or innovations they are leading, etc. It’s easy and we’re not asking for anything confidential.

IS THERE A COST? This is a free editorial program managed by the editors of Event Marketer.

WHO CAN MAKE THE WATCHLIST? This is open to brand marketers (clients) only. Agencies are not eligible but agencies are encouraged to nominate their clients.

WHAT IS DIFFERENT ABOUT THE WATCHLIST? The Watchlist doesn’t limit recognition by age or title or tenure or job focus. Instead, 10 categories recognize the people who are doing great things across different experiential areas, functions and departments.

WHAT IS THE WATCHLIST? It’s Event Marketer’s first-ever roster of the most influential experiential marketers of the year, unveiled in October with a feature story, digital all-star microsite—and promoted to our network of 100,000 marketers.

CATEGORIES:

The Visionaries. These event and trade show marketers see the future of events and bring the freshest ideas to life across their event portfolios. They frequently reimagine the status quo and press the envelope to execute never-been-done-before activations.

Prolific Creatives. Never short on killer looks, crazy feels and ideas that are as original as they are strategically sound. You can count on these creative marketers—whether they have the word creative in their title or not–to develop concepts, designs and ideations that push brands and companies forward.

The Strategists. Recognizes the event and trade show marketers who excel in the area of event strategy. These marketers are part data analyst, part business leader, part market expert and part big picture thinker—and excel at connecting the dots to create concise event and trade show strategies.

Sustainability Champions. No one cares about the impact of their events on the planet more than these folks, and they have a track record of eco-conscious event strategies and wins to prove it. These passionate advocates are leading the way for their organizations—and the industry.

Rising Stars. These up-and-comer industry rookies (manager-level and down) were born to be in experiential and are standing out for their strategic thinking, work ethic and early impact on their event organization.

Content Creators. This category recognizes the marketers that have a clear understanding of the power of event content and how to build experiences that unleash that power in multiple ways… and across multiple platforms.

Small-Budget Warriors. They make a big impact on a tiny budget. They see budget constraints as a challenge to conquer and frequently execute budget-conscious events in a way that’s clever, impactful and has people saying “I can’t believe they did that on that budget!”

Transformers. Reimagines existing events like nobody else—refreshes, resets, rebuilds and relaunches events and trade shows. They thrive on fixing what’s dated, broken or just needs a fresh perspective. You can see the impact of their work clearly from one activation to the next.

Leader of Leaders. The event bosses that excel in motivating and inspiring their teams. Recognized for their significant contributions within their organizations, they play a pivotal role in creating and producing groundbreaking, valuable experiential programs. Their leadership is characterized by strategic vision, effective management, and a commitment to developing future leaders.